Amber Lee’s 5 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather

There will be a chilly start to the morning but it should be sunny as the day goes on. Another round of weak to moderate Santa Ana winds will begin Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to pick up by the middle of the week.
