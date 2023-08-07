Watch CBS News

Amber Lee's Morning Weather (Aug. 7)

Cooling trend begins this week. Partly cloudy and humid today with LA/OC temps in mid-80s, sunny in the valleys and inland in the 90s. Chance of showers and isolated Thunderstorms Tuesday night. Below-average temperatures by end of the week.
