St. Mark's Church, a 100-year-old piece of Altadena history, was burned during the Eaton Fire. Jasmine Viel reports.

Altadena's 100-year-old St. Mark's Church burned in Eaton Fire St. Mark's Church, a 100-year-old piece of Altadena history, was burned during the Eaton Fire. Jasmine Viel reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On