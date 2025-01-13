Watch CBS News

Altadena home left standing among the rubble

A family who ran for their lives as the Eaton Fire threatened their home is seeing their neighborhood for the first time again. As KCAL News reporter Luzdelia Caballero shows us, the family was welcomed back with an unexpected blessing.
