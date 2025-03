Alleged leader of LA Crips Rollin' 60s gang arrested and charged Eugene Henley Jr., 58, also known by the alias "Big U," is the lead defendant named in a criminal complaint that was unsealed Wednesday. The court documents accuse Henley, a prominent leader of the Rollin' 60s chapter of the larger Los Angeles Crips, of running a "mafia-like organization" known as "Big U Enterprise." Gio Insignares reports.