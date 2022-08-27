Watch CBS News

Alissa Carlson's Weather Forecast (Aug. 27)

Temperatures should remain moderate for Los Angeles and Orange Counties this upcoming week, CBSLA Meteorologist Alissa Carlson reports. However temperatures will hit triple digits later this upcoming week in the inland empire.
