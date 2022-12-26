Watch CBS News

Alex Biston's Weather Forecast (Dec. 26)

More 70s and 80s Monday, sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Temps dropping into 60s on Tuesday. Chance of rain Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. Periods of wet weather extend to weekend.
