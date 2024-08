A taste of Peruvian-style ceviche with Chef Ricardo Zarate of The Hummingbird in LA With infusions of Japanese and Peruvian cuisine, The Hummingbird | Ceviche House in LA's Echo Park neighborhood offers a one-of-a-kind take on ceviche. Chef Ricardo Zarate, a Peruvian native and owner of The Hummingbird, gives us an inside look at some of his restaurant's best dishes.