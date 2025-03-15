Watch CBS News

A taste of Downtown Disney's Parkside Market

Parkside Market in the Downtown Disney District features an array of eats and drinks from coffee at Sip & Sonder to fried chicken sandwiches at GG's Chicken Shop. We get a taste and an inside look at everything the market has to offer.
