Watch CBS News

A Taste of Dine LA: Sparrow Italia

Amy Johnson was joined by Dine LA spokesperson Stacey Sun and Joana Cruz, executive chef at Sparrow Italia, who highlighted a number of the items available for Dine LA Restaurant Week, running until Oct. 28.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.