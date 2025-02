Knott’s PEANUTS celebration takes place weekends through March and includes special menu offerings like Peppermint Patty's Melt.

A preview of Knott’s Berry Farm PEANUTS Celebration's festive menu Knott’s PEANUTS celebration takes place weekends through March and includes special menu offerings like Peppermint Patty's Melt.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On