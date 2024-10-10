A new scam is targeting Ticketmaster accounts Thieves are hacking into Ticketmaster accounts, transferring tickets out of those accounts, and then selling them. Statement from Ticketmaster Overall, our digital ticketing innovations have greatly reduced fraud compared to the days of paper tickets and duplicated PDFs. Having that digital history is also how we are able to investigate the situation and restore fans’ tickets. The top way fans can protect themselves is setting a strong unique password for all accounts – especially for their personal email which is where we often see security issues originate. Scammers are looking for new cheats across every industry, and tickets will always be a target because they are valuable, so Ticketmaster is constantly investing in new security enhancements to safeguard fans. .