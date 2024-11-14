Watch CBS News

"A Father's Fight:" Dad of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim talks Alex Jones

Robbie Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, tells of the harassment he faced from conspiracy theorists calling the 2012 mass shooting that took his daughter's life a hoax. He speaks to KCAL News following the purchase by satire site, "The Onion," of Alex Jones' "Infowars." Parker has long spoken out against Jones, even authoring a book entitled, "A Father's Fight: Taking on Alex Jones and Reclaiming the Truth About Sandy Hook."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.