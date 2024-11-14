"A Father's Fight:" Dad of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim talks Alex Jones Robbie Parker, whose 6-year-old daughter Emilie was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, tells of the harassment he faced from conspiracy theorists calling the 2012 mass shooting that took his daughter's life a hoax. He speaks to KCAL News following the purchase by satire site, "The Onion," of Alex Jones' "Infowars." Parker has long spoken out against Jones, even authoring a book entitled, "A Father's Fight: Taking on Alex Jones and Reclaiming the Truth About Sandy Hook."