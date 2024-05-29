7 skydives in 7 continents in 7 days operation in honor of fallen US service members A new documentary now in theaters called "Triple 7: They Said It Couldn't Be Done" highlights an incredible feat completed by nine former special operations service members. They went on a journey doing seven skydives on seven continents in seven days in honor of fallen US service members. Alex Biston spoke to the team's leader and meteorologist about their journey and efforts for one organization working to help the families of fallen service members. "Triple 7: They Said It Couldn't Be Done" is in theaters May 31 to July 4.