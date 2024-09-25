Watch CBS News

4 people injured in South Los Angeles shooting

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, four people sustained moderate injuries in the 400 block of 74th Street. Three women between the ages of 50 and 55 said they sustained gunshot wounds to their lower extremities, according to police.
