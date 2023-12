10 Fwy shooting investigation, LAPD sued, tracking heavy rain on the way; The Rundown All lanes on the eastbound 10 freeway are back open after a shooting this morning. Plus, some community groups are now suing the LAPD, accusing it of using violent tactics during traffic stops. Also, two storm systems are moving through Southern California, but the second one will bring much heavier rain! Your top stories at the top of the hour, weekdays at 2p, 3p, and 7p streaming on CBS News Los Angeles.