Kalyna Astrinos KCAL News

Kalyna Astrinos anchors the 4AM newscast and serves as Traffic Anchor for KCAL News Mornings. She also hosts "The Morning Wrap", which airs weekdays at 11:30AM on our streaming channel, CBS News Los Angeles.

Kalyna is returning home to Southern California after working at KTNV Las Vegas as the morning and midday anchor. There she earned two Regional Emmy Awards for best morning show and breaking news coverage of the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Kalyna was born and raised in California and earned a degree in Psychology and social behavior from the University of California Irvine. Her previous experience also includes serving as Anchor/Reporter in both San Diego & Bakersfield, CA.

She is Puerto Rican, Argentine & Greek and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Watch Kalyna every morning from 4A-11AM on KCAL News Mornings.

