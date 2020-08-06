Jeff Nguyen is proud to work in his hometown as a reporter for KCAL News. He joined the newsroom after reporting jobs in San Diego, Seattle and California's Central Coast.

Before that, Nguyen was a field producer for Fox News Channel where he covered Hurricane Frances, Hurricane Ivan and the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami.

He also served as a producer for the entertainment news program "Access Hollywood," and at KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.

Nguyen graduated from UCLA with a degree in Political Science with an emphasis on American Government. He began his journalism career during his senior year as a news writer for KCAL News.

He is the recipient of a Golden Mike Award and an Associated Press/Mark Twain Award for Investigative Reporting. He shares two Emmy Awards with his KCAL colleagues and he's earned three Individual Emmy nominations for his work in the Los Angeles market.