San Bernardino County detectives investigating deadly double shooting in Yucaipa

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened in Yucaipa on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at around 12:15 p.m. in the 12000 block of Bryant Street, where deputies were dispatched upon learning of a shooting in the area, according to a news release from SBSD officials.

Upon arrival, deputies found 66-year-old Stephan James Slivka Jr. and 68-year-old Rodney Lee Chanadet suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

SBSD Specialized Investigations Division - Homicide Detail detectives were called to handle the investigation.

"Through investigation, detectives believe Slivka and Chanadet struck each other with gunfire, Slivka succumbed to his injuries and Chanadet shot himself after sustaining a gunshot wound," the release said. "The investigation remains ongoing."

Anyone who may know more was urged to contact SBSD Homicide Detail detectives at (909) 890-4904.