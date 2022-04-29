Young boy found in Paramount homeless encampment

Authorities Friday located the mother of a young boy who was found in a Paramount homeless encampment Thursday morning.

The boy, who was identified as Anthony, was discovered at 10 a.m. in an encampment located in the Los Angeles riverbed, near the 710 and 105 freeways.

He was found in the company of a man, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators searched for the boy's parents and were able to locate his mother by Friday afternoon.

"The child is in DCFS custody and a social worker will be meeting with mother and son to reunite them or to provide the needed services for placement if necessary," the LASD said.

It's unclear how he arrived at the homeless camp.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 562-623-3500 or 562-254-6176.