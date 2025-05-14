Xander Bogaerts' 3-run homer in 1st inning propels Vásquez, Padres to 5-1 win over Angels

Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Randy Vásquez pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the San Diego Padres' 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Manny Machado extended his hitting streak to 13 games with two hits and two walks as the Padres took two of three from the Angels.

Brandon Lockridge added a two-run single in the eighth for San Diego, which has won 10 of 14 to keep pace with the Dodgers in the NL West.

Taylor Ward homered for the Halos, who have lost 13 of 18.

Vásquez (3-3) produced his third straight solid start in May, striking out five with one walk.

Three Padres relievers combined on three hitless innings after the bullpen blew leads in five of its previous six games. Closer Robert Suarez rebounded from his horrific outing Monday with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Kyle Hendricks (1-5) allowed just five hits over six innings for Los Angeles, keeping the Padres scoreless after the first.

Ward hit his second homer of the series in the second, following up his dramatic grand slam in the ninth inning of the Angels' win Monday.

Lockridge matched his RBI total from his first 21 games this season with his bases-loaded single.

Key moment

Luis Arraez and Machado singled before Bogaerts capped a nine-pitch at-bat with a liner into the left field bleachers. Bogaerts has two homers in five games after hitting just one in his first 37 games.

Key stat

Matthew Lugo doubled in the third for the Angels, giving the outfielder four hits — all for extra bases — in his first 11 major league at-bats.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday. Stephen Kolek (2-0, 0.00 ERA) returns from his first career shutout when the Padres host the Mariners on Friday. Jack Kochanowicz (2-5, 5.23 ERA) pitches for the Angels in their Freeway Series opener against the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.