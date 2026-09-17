50 bottles of Xanax, $250K in cash recovered from Anaheim marketplace during undercover investigation

About 50 bottles of Xanax pills were recovered from a marketplace in Anaheim on Wednesday after police conducted a lengthy undercover investigation.

The Anaheim Police Department's Narcotics Unit served search warrants at three businesses inside the Anaheim Marketplace.

Police said that during the operation, about 50 bottles of Xanax, containing about 90 pills each and nearly $250,000 in cash, were recovered. Investigators later determined that the pills were being sold to anyone who would pay, including minors.

The owner of the businesses was arrested along with five other people.

"Selling prescription pills is not a victimless transaction," the Anaheim police said. "It hurts our community and puts dangerous medications in the hands of young people."

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.