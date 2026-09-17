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50 bottles of Xanax, $250K in cash recovered from Anaheim marketplace during undercover investigation

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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About 50 bottles of Xanax pills were recovered from a marketplace in Anaheim on Wednesday after police conducted a lengthy undercover investigation.

The Anaheim Police Department's Narcotics Unit served search warrants at three businesses inside the Anaheim Marketplace.

Police said that during the operation, about 50 bottles of Xanax, containing about 90 pills each and nearly $250,000 in cash, were recovered. Investigators later determined that the pills were being sold to anyone who would pay, including minors.

The owner of the businesses was arrested along with five other people.

"Selling prescription pills is not a victimless transaction," the Anaheim police said. "It hurts our community and puts dangerous medications in the hands of young people."

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. 

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