World Cup security guard gravely injured in crash near SoFi Stadium

A 22-year-old security guard was gravely injured in a crash near SoFi Stadium following Monday night's World Cup match between Iran and New Zealand.

Aaron Avery's family said he had just finished his second day as a security guard and crowd control contractor at the arena.

"This is a very devastating moment for my family," his aunt Norma Quinn said. "He was my sister's baby. It's very devastating."

Relatives said Avery lived less than two miles away from SoFi Stadium. He was walking home when a Tesla driver struck the 22-year-old at around 10:30 p.m. in the intersection of Van Ness Avenue and 104th Street.

"From what I was told, it was a strong possibility that speed played a part in it, and the guy was under the influence," Quinn said.

Avery's sister Monique Yates said the driver claimed he couldn't see Avery at night.

"You say you didn't see my brother walking because he had on all black," Yates said. "It don't matter what color he had on. That can't be an excuse on why you hit somebody."

Paramedics rushed Avery to the hospital but he was ultimately pronounced brain dead at around 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Because he was an organ donor, Avery's body was moved to another facility. His organs will be harvested on Saturday.

"He will be donating his lungs, his heart, his kidneys, his spleen and his liver," Quinn said. "He gets to save another life."

Quinn hopes authorities will hold the driver accountable.

"I just hope my nephew gets justice," she said. "He has to take responsibility for his actions. He doesn't understand what he's done to my family."

The family said officers arrested the driver.