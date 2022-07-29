Watch CBS News
Orange County

Work begins to add additional lanes to 55 Freeway in Orange County

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

More lanes are on the way to help ease gridlock on the crowded 55 Freeway in Orange County. 

Officials broke ground on a multi-million dollar project slated to start in just a few weeks.

As part of the project, one regular and one carpool lane will be added in both directions between the 405 and 5 freeways.

Caltrans said a lot of the work will be done overnight so some drivers might not even notice the construction.

Voters in Orange County passed a half-cent sales tax years ago to help improve transportation.

Nearly $53 million from the tax is helping to fund the new construction.






First published on July 29, 2022 / 12:05 PM



