Work begins to add additional lanes to 55 Freeway in Orange County
More lanes are on the way to help ease gridlock on the crowded 55 Freeway in Orange County.
Officials broke ground on a multi-million dollar project slated to start in just a few weeks.
As part of the project, one regular and one carpool lane will be added in both directions between the 405 and 5 freeways.
Caltrans said a lot of the work will be done overnight so some drivers might not even notice the construction.
Voters in Orange County passed a half-cent sales tax years ago to help improve transportation.
Nearly $53 million from the tax is helping to fund the new construction.
