Woodland Hills man arrested for three instances of indecent exposure

A Woodland Hills man found himself behind bars after he allegedly exposed himself multiple times in Camarillo.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Shayan Carpio exposed himself four separate times in three different areas around the city.

The first two incidents happened in March and April along the 1600 block of East Ventura Boulevard. Deputies said that Carpio "exposed himself and engaged in lewd conduct" in front of passersby. Another incident happened about a mile away in the 700 block of Camarillo Center Drive.

Carpio allegedly waited a month before exposing himself to people again on May 9 in the 700 block of Paseo Camarillo.

While deputies believe he is the same suspect in all four instances they were only able to arrest him for three violations. He was booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility.

He is bail is set at $25,000 and is expected to be arraigned on May 24.