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Wood Fire in Riverside County burns 57 acres at "dangerous rate," authorities say

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A brush fire was burning at a "dangerous rate in medium grass" in an unincorporated portion of Perris in the Inland Empire on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cal Fire Riverside County said the blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. near the area of Rider Street and Dreamglo Lane.

As of 1:41 p.m., it spanned about 30 acres. By 2 p.m., it covered 57 acres, according to Cal Fire. Ground and air resources, including 100 personnel and 15 engines, were deployed.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones: 

  • RVC-1060 
  • RVC-1059

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones: 

  • RVC-1171 
  • RVC-1173 
  • RVC-1174 
  • RVC-1061 
  • RVC-0972 
  • RVC-0973    

Evacuation maps can be found here.

It's unclear if any structures were threatened. No additional details, including a cause, were immediately made available.

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