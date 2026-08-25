Wood Fire in Riverside County burns 57 acres at "dangerous rate," authorities say

A brush fire was burning at a "dangerous rate in medium grass" in an unincorporated portion of Perris in the Inland Empire on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Cal Fire Riverside County said the blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. near the area of Rider Street and Dreamglo Lane.

As of 1:41 p.m., it spanned about 30 acres. By 2 p.m., it covered 57 acres, according to Cal Fire. Ground and air resources, including 100 personnel and 15 engines, were deployed.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders have been issued for the following zones:

RVC-1060

RVC-1059

Evacuation warnings have been issued for the following zones:

RVC-1171

RVC-1173

RVC-1174

RVC-1061

RVC-0972

RVC-0973

Evacuation maps can be found here.

It's unclear if any structures were threatened. No additional details, including a cause, were immediately made available.