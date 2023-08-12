Watch CBS News
Woman's body found on side of 101 Freeway on-ramp in Chinatown

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities discovered the body of a young woman on a 101 Freeway on-ramp in the Chinatown area on Saturday. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the body was found just before 2 p.m. on the Alameda Street/Los Angeles Street on-ramp to the northbound lanes of U.S. 101. 

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Investigators believe she was around 20 years old. 

There was no further information provided by authorities. 

First published on August 12, 2023 / 4:13 PM

