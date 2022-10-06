Woman's body found in Newhall clothes donation bin

A woman's body has been found in a bin for donating clothes in Newhall, authorities said Thursday.

(credit: CBS)

The grim discovery was reported to authorities at about 10 a.m. at Lyons and Orchard Village Road.

The clothing donation bin is located alongside a parking lot.

Authorities have not released any further information about the scene.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.