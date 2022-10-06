Woman's body found in Newhall clothes donation bin
A woman's body has been found in a bin for donating clothes in Newhall, authorities said Thursday.
The grim discovery was reported to authorities at about 10 a.m. at Lyons and Orchard Village Road.
The clothing donation bin is located alongside a parking lot.
Authorities have not released any further information about the scene.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
