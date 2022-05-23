Woman wounded in early morning shooting in Downtown Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday morning in Downtown Los Angeles.

According to Los Angeles police, a woman in her 30s was shot after her and a male companion were approached by a group of unknown individuals.

The incident occurred on S. Hope Street, when the man and woman were approached by four men before an altercation took place. The man produced a handgun, which was stolen from him by one of the suspects, at which point multiple shots were fired, LAPD detailed.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, though only the woman was struck by gunfire.

Her condition was not immediately available.

Her male companion was not hit, and did not sustain any injuries.

Officers were investigating if the incident was yet another in a string of follow-home robberies that have been plaguing Southern California residents for months.

They were also unsure if the shooting was gang-related.

LAPD officers indicated that an update on the investigation would be provided on Monday.