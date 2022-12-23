Watch CBS News
Woman wounded during car-to-car shooting in San Bernardino

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are searching for a driver who reportedly opened fire on another vehicle while driving in San Bernardino on Thursday. 

The incident unfolded at around noon in an unincorporated part of San Bernardino known as Rosena Ranch, when a woman and a passenger in her car were involved in some sort of dispute with another vehicle near Sierra Avenue, just south of the 15 Freeway in Fontana. 

According to investigators, the suspect followed the victim to Rosena Ranch, shooting into her vehicle and fleeing from the scene. 

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies dispatched to the scene located the woman suffering from a gunshot wound, and administered medical aid before she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. 

Deputies are still searching for the suspect, and have no additional information available. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact authorities at (909) 356-6767.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

December 22, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

