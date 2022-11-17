Watch CBS News
Woman with depression reported missing in Santa Clarita

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

The L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. is seeking the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening.

Jessica Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.

Jessica Laura Ramirez, 32, was last seen at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 25200 block of Keats Lane in a silver 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate number 4UDW126.

Ramirez was possibly driving to the 9700 block of Roslyndale Ave. in Arleta, according to the sheriff's department.

Ramirez has been diagnosed with depression. She was reported missing Thursday morning.

Ramirez, also known as "Jess," is described as a Latina woman standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 119 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has "sleeve" tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a blue Los Angeles Chargers jersey and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Ramirez was asked to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:56 AM

