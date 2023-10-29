Woman with dementia goes missing in Lomita; public's help sought

Authorities Sunday were asking for the public's help in locating a 74-year-old woman with dementia last seen in Lomita.

Marry Woe was last seen about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 25400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, the Sheriff's Information Bureau reported. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Woe was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Asian woman weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, beige cardigan, black tights and gray shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Woe's whereabouts was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.