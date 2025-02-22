Woman wearing "Palisades Strong" shirt caught looting home on burned property in Palisades Fire zone

A woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly looting a Pacific Palisades property that was destroyed by January's Palisades Fire, all while wearing a shirt that said "Palisades Strong," police said.

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the home at around 1 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to a statement from the department released Saturday morning.

Despite responding to the scene, they were unable to find a suspect. They were provided a "detailed description of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle" by the witness who reported the looting. They used this information to track the vehicle to a Valencia address where it was registered, police said.

On 2/21/25 officers from the CHP West Valley Area Office were notified of looting occurring at a residence in Pacific Palisades. The suspect, Karen Mastey, who was observed looting a burned-down residence was arrested and booked for Grand Theft. pic.twitter.com/A6rwQgGnfO — CHP Southern (@CHPsouthern) February 22, 2025

CHP officers from the Newhall Area Office were sent to the address, where "they located and arrested the suspect, who was found in possession of antique items stolen from the residence."

The suspect, identified as Karen Mastey, was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley station, according to CHP.

"I am incredibly proud of the swift action taken by our officers to protect the public and prevent further harm. Their commitment to serving and assisting those in need during this challenging period reflects the highest standards of the CHP," said Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris in a statement.