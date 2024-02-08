Watch CBS News
Woman trapped inside 20-foot sinkhole in Fontana

By Amy Maetzold

Rescue efforts are underway after a woman fell into a massive sinkhole in Fontana.

San Bernardino Fire and Rescue teams responded to the scene located in the 8200 block of Cherry Avenue around 10 a.m.

Authorities said a woman stepped out of her mobile home and fell straight down into the 40-foot sinkhole on her property.

Firefighters on the scene believe the woman is still alive and they are describing it as a "rescue operation."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

