Woman suffers burn injuries in Hollywood building fire

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

A vacant building in Hollywood went up in flames Wednesday morning, leaving a woman with burn injuries, authorities said.

Bright red flames could be seen within the windows of the building as plumes of smoke rose from the structure around 6:45 a.m., when SkyCal flew over the scene. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a report about the blaze at 6920 Sunset Boulevard at 6:33 a.m. and 45 firefighters managed to put it out within a half hour, LAFD officials said.

First responders took a 35-year-old woman who suffered burn injuries to a nearby hospital.

An LAFD official at the scene told KCAL News the building has caught on fire twice before.

Authorities are considering whether to demolish the building due to safety concerns.

No other details have been released by LAFD.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

First published on June 25, 2024 / 9:44 AM PDT

