North Carolina woman sues Dodgers after getting hit in shoulder by BuzzBall at game

A North Carolina woman has sued the Los Angeles Dodgers for negligence after she suffered an injury when she was hit in the shoulder by a BuzzBall alcoholic drink container during a game in August 2025.

The woman, who is representing herself in the lawsuit, says that the drink, which is sold at the stadium and served in a circular-shaped container, "was thrown, dropped, or otherwise propelled from an elevated seating or standing area above" where she was sitting. She says that it "struck her directly in the shoulder with significant force."

She claims that the impact caused immediate pain, bruising and swelling as well as the loss of normal use of her arm, the Los Angeles Superior Court filing said.

"As a direct result of the incident, plaintiff's planned four-day family vacation to Los Angeles and Disneyland was substantially disrupted and deprived of its intended enjoyment," the lawsuit said. Additionally, she claims that her two young children, who were also at the game, experienced "fear, shock, and emotional distress" from seeing her injured.

Along with negligence, the lawsuit also notes that the woman is suing the Dodgers for premises liability because they should have known that serving alcoholic beverages in "containers capable of being thrown or falling" from elevated areas "created a foreseeable risk of harm to spectators." It also alleges that they failed to take reasonable steps to remedy or warn of the "dangerous condition."

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday and says that she has suffered and continues to suffer physical pain, emotional distress and loss of enjoyment on top of past and future medical expenses. As such, she is seeking unspecified damages and "demands a trial by jury on all issues so triable."