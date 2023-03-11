Woman struck, killed while crossing South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach

A female pedestrian was fatally struck while attempting to cross South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on Friday.

According to a statement from Long Beach Police Department, the crash happened just before 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of Mountain Road and South Coast Hwy. Long Beach Fire Department personnel were also called to the scene.

Upon arrival, Laguna Beach Marine Safety officers found the woman lying in the roadway. Despite providing life-saving measures, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

She has not yet been identified.

"Witnesses say the female was not in the crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle," the statement says.

Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol are a factor in the collision.

"The involved motorist remained at the location of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation," LBPD said.

Though lanes of South Coast Highway were closed for some time Friday evening, as the investigation continued, they have since been reopened.