Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck, killed while crossing South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Woman struck, killed while crossing South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach
Woman struck, killed while crossing South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach 00:14

A female pedestrian was fatally struck while attempting to cross South Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on Friday. 

According to a statement from Long Beach Police Department, the crash happened just before 6:25 p.m. near the intersection of Mountain Road and South Coast Hwy. Long Beach Fire Department personnel were also called to the scene. 

Upon arrival, Laguna Beach Marine Safety officers found the woman lying in the roadway. Despite providing life-saving measures, the woman was declared dead at the scene. 

She has not yet been identified. 

"Witnesses say the female was not in the crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle," the statement says. 

Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol are a factor in the collision. 

"The involved motorist remained at the location of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation," LBPD said. 

Though lanes of South Coast Highway were closed for some time Friday evening, as the investigation continued, they have since been reopened. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 10:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.