Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman struck and killed on 57 Freeway in San Dimas while running from deputies

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Woman struck and killed on 57 Freeway in San Dimas while running from deputies
Woman struck and killed on 57 Freeway in San Dimas while running from deputies 01:20

An allegedly armed woman was struck and killed when she ran onto the 57 Freeway in San Dimas on Monday night while fleeing from authorities. 

It began when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the area for reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to the department. 

When they approached her, she allegedly took off running and began trying to cross southbound lanes of the freeway near Arrow Highway, deputies said. 

A little after 10 p.m., she was struck by an SUV and despite attempted life-saving measures by deputies, she was declared dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified. 

California Highway Patrol officers issued a SigAlert for three southbound lanes due to the collision, which lasted until just after midnight. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.