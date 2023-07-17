Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman stabbed by homeless man in Long Beach expected to survive

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A woman was stabbed by a homeless man as the two were walking in opposite directions on a Long Beach sidewalk, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were sent to the 300 block of Long Beach Boulevard at 8:40 p.m. Saturday and found the woman suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound to the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

Paramedics took her to a hospital.

Police arrested Kenneth Stamps, 28, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with bail set at $30,000, the LBPD reported.

An investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the opposite direction when Stamps allegedly stabbed her with a knife as they passed each other.

He ran from scene but was located and arrested nearby by officers.

The motive for the attack, if any, was not immediately known and the investigation was ongoing.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 6:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.