Woman shot and killed in San Bernardino County, suspect in custody

A man is in custody after he allegedly killed one person and shot at another in San Bernardino County, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said that deputies responded to a home in Hesperia at about 12:59 a.m. Monday, after reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound on the sidewalk outside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified as 24-year-old Jasmine Keohi, a resident of Hesperia.

Investigations revealed that another person, who remains unidentified publicly, was also shot at during the same incident.

The suspect fled the area, according to authorities, but was later found in a nearby apartment complex and taken into custody.

The department identified the suspect as Jose Antonio Ramirez, 41, of Hesperia.

As of Tuesday, he remains in custody at High Desert Detention Center. No additional details were immediately made available.