Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman shot in Studio City by two people armed with rifles, police say

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

Shooting under investigation in Hollywood Hills
Shooting under investigation in Hollywood Hills 01:02

A woman was shot multiple times by two people armed with rifles in Studio City Friday night, police said.

The 39-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition after officers responded at 11:10 p.m. to a call reporting a shooting in the 3900 block of Kentucky Drive, near Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The male suspects ran from the scene and remained outstanding as of 2:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Footage of the scene shows the victim being taken into an ambulance by paramedics around 11:15 p.m. 

Police have not released a description of the suspects or any other details. 

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.