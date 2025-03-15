Woman shot in Studio City by two people armed with rifles, police say

A woman was shot multiple times by two people armed with rifles in Studio City Friday night, police said.

The 39-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital in stable condition after officers responded at 11:10 p.m. to a call reporting a shooting in the 3900 block of Kentucky Drive, near Lankershim Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The male suspects ran from the scene and remained outstanding as of 2:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Footage of the scene shows the victim being taken into an ambulance by paramedics around 11:15 p.m.

Police have not released a description of the suspects or any other details.