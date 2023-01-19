Woman shot in Hollywood during road rage incident; police searching for suspect

A woman was shot in the shoulder while driving in Hollywood on Wednesday, and police are still searching for the suspect who fled from the scene.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 4:30 p.m. to the Chevron station in the 8100 block of Sunset Boulevard after receiving reports that someone had been shot while behind the wheel and had pulled over at the gas station for help. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

She was said to be conscious and breathing as she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

LAPD officers have confirmed that they are investigating the shooting as a road rage incident, after the woman was shot while driving down Laurel Canyon after some sort of dispute occurred between the suspect and the driver of the victim's vehicle.

Footage from the scene showed the victim's vehicle pierced by a single bullet hole — right where the woman was sitting.

Officers are searching for the suspect, who fled from the scene in a gray four-door Honda.