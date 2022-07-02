Watch CBS News
Woman killed in Koreatown hit-and-run

A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on the outskirts of Koreatown, officers said. 

The crash occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The vehicle was going eastbound on Pico when it struck the woman, who was crossing the street, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police had no description of the suspect or the suspect vehicle.

First published on July 2, 2022 / 11:13 AM

