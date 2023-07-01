Woman killed in drive-by shooting in Valinda; authorities investigating incident as gang-related

A woman was shot to death today during a gang-related, drive-by shooting in Valinda, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 6:10 a.m. in the 15500 block of Fellowship Street, several blocks south of Interstate 10 in the San Gabriel

Valley, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

The victim, who was described as a female adult, was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the female was a victim of a drive-by shooting while she was outside in front of the location," sheriff's officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at (323) 890-5500.