Woman killed in crash with possible drunk driver in Willowbrook

A woman is dead after a crash with an alleged drunk driver in the Willowbrook area early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection Central Avenue and El Segundo Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators say that the suspect, 32-year-old Los Angeles woman Kimberly Dunne, was driving a 2012 Toyota southbound on Central Avenue at the same time that the victim, 22-year-old Brenda Mejia, was riding as a passenger in a 2012 Infiniti northbound on the same road.

"The Infiniti made a left turn onto westbound El Segundo Boulevard, while the 2012 Toyota continued southbound through the intersection, which resulted in a broadside traffic collision, said a statement from CHP.

Mejia was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Another passenger, identified as 20-year-old Sharlyn Vaca, was hospitalized with moderate injuries, police said.

Investigators say that Dunne was arrested at the scene before she was hospitalized for moderate injuries suffered in the crash as well.

"Two additional juvenile passengers within the Toyota were transported to local hospitals with moderate and major injuries," the CHP statement said. "Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in this traffic crash."

Initially, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were called to the scene but CHP later took over. Deputies assisted with crowd control while the preliminary investigation took place.

The driver of the Infiniti fled from the scene, police said. He has only been described as a male.

Anyone who has more information is urged to contact investigators at (424) 551-4000.