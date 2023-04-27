Woman killed in crash after possible street race in Pomona

A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a crash after what might have been a street race in Pomona, authorities said.

Officers from the Pomona Police Department responded at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Holt and Clark avenues regarding a traffic collision and found two sedans that had been involved in the collision, said the department's Traffic Services Bureau.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel arrived and aided the male driver and a woman passenger with their injuries and eventually took the driver to a hospital with critical injuries. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was around 30 years old. The driver of the other sedan was not injured.

Witness statements from the scene indicated that the sedan driven by the injured man may have been racing another vehicle westbound on Holt prior to the collision, but authorities have not confirmed that.

The crash closed Holt between Reservoir and Hershey streets for several hours while authorities investigated the scene.