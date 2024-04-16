Investigators searching for man who brutally attacked Metro bus driver over weekend

Authorities are searching for a man who brutally attacked a Metro bus driver over the weekend, leaving him hospitalized with serious injuries.

Images of Darnell Bray provided by investigators. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The attack happened on Saturday at around 10:30 p.m. on 119th Street and Wilmington Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators.

They say that the bus driver was driving his route when the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Darnell Marshon Bray, began to yell at him.

When he stopped the bus, the suspect "without provocation punched the victim in the facial area then proceeded to stab the victim in the chest," said a release from LASD.

Deputies say that the victim was able to briefly get away from Bray, exiting the bus in an attempt to flee. Bray followed him outside, but walked in the opposite direction northbound on Wilmington Avenue.

The victim, who is recovering after spending time in the hospital for treatment on injuries suffered during the attack, told investigators that the suspect used brass knuckles and a knife that was attached to them.

Bray is wanted for attempted murder and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators say that they are also investigating the incident as a hate crime because of some comments that were made during the attack.

Anyone who spots him is urged to contact LASD's Transit Services Bureau at (213) 541-2558 or by calling 911.