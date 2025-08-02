Woman injured, firefighters save cat from Northridge house fire

One person was injured and firefighters had to rescue a cat after a fire broke out at a home in Northridge on Saturday.

The blaze was reported just before 2 p.m. in the 19000 block of W. Community Street near the 405 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from the single-story home and flames burning outside of the building. It took them just about 20 minutes to extinguish the flames, which had spread to the attic of the property.

"One cat was rescued from the home and treated with oxygen on scene by paramedics," LAFD said in a news release.

A woman, 19, was also treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, but firefighters said she did not require hospitalization.

It's unclear what caused the fire.