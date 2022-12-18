Watch CBS News
Woman in critical condition following freeway shooting in San Fernando Valley

Authorities on Sunday asked for witnesses to come forward following a shooting that left a woman in her 20s in critical condition.

The incident unfolded just after 5:15 p.m. Saturday on the 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley. It was there that officers were dispatched following a report of a traffic collision. 

When they arrived, they located the vehicle on the thoroughfare near the White Oak Avenue exit. During their investigation, they determined that a 26-year-old woman had been shot multiple times while driving and crashed. She was taken to the hospital where she was listed in critical condition. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Southern Division Major Crimes Unit of the CHP at (323) 644-9550. 

