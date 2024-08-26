Watch CBS News
Woman hospitalized after drive-by shooting outside North Hollywood Arts District

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Paramedics rushed a woman to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in the heart of the North Hollywood Arts District Monday night. 

It happened at about 8 p.m. when two gunmen opened fire near The Fat Dog restaurant along Magnolia Boulevard. They were possibly inside a BMW and drove towards Vineland Avenue after the shooting, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

The gunfire struck one woman. She was conscious and breathing when the police requested an ambulance. Officers closed a section of Magnolia Boulevard for the investigation. 

